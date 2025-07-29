Ed Sheeran adds another Christchurch concert

Ed Sheeran. Photo: Getty Images

Pop star Ed Sheeran will play a second show in Christchurch due to high demand for tickets to his upcoming tour.

Sheeran has already unveiled his concert date at Apollo Projects Stadium on January 24 - his first in the city for 11 years.

After unveiling a second tour date for Auckland on Monday, he has now also done the same for Christchurch.

The second concert will be on January 25 as part of his new multi-city tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Christchurch will now host two concerts on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, following two shows at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17.

For more details, go to edsheeran.com

-APL