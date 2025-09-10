Taranaki's Womad festival cancelled for 2026

Womad will be taking a year off in 2026. File photo

For just the third time in more than 20 years, the Taranaki music and arts event Womad will be taking a year off next year.

The family-friendly three-day festival, which features local and international artists, has been a mainstay at New Plymouth's Brooklands Park since 2003. It was cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

It is described as one of the country's "most iconic and longest-running festivals", and thousands of fancy-dressed patrons attend every year.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which organises the event, says the decision not to host Womad in 2026 follows "thoughtful reflection and extensive discussion", with festivals here and around the world facing a rapidly changing environment.

"With rising costs and shifting conditions impacting the industry, pausing for a year is a proactive step to protect the long-term future of WOMAD Aotearoa," they said in a statement.

Womad Aotearoa event director Suzanne Porter says it's a necessary step to protect the festival's future and gives it the best chance of a return.

Since 2003, Womad has generated about $190 million in economic benefit for the Taranaki region, the Trust says.

"This long-term contribution underlines the festival's importance not only as a cultural celebration, but as a driver of regional growth and vitality," they said.

The 2025 event featured a lineup bringing together artists from countries such as New Zealand, Scotland, Brazil, Palestine, Cuba and Niger. Local artists on the bill included The Beths and CHAII.

Also on offer over the three days were yoga, tarot readings, and cooking classes from the musical guests.