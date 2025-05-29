Marlon Williams concert for Dunedin

Marlon Williams will tour next month in support of his new album Te Whare Tīwekaweka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Much-loved New Zealand musician Marlon Williams will tour the country next month in support of his first Maori language album Te Whare Tīwekaweka.

Williams will visit 11 centres around the country during his tour, with his Dunedin show at the Regent Theatre on Thursday, June 26, at 7.30pm.

Supported by longtime touring band The Yarra Benders, co-producer Mark Perkins (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), the He Waka Kōtuia singers and featuring a collaboration with Lorde, the album traverses William’s familiar folk-country-bluegrass territory, pop and the rhythms of Māori music.

The tour will feature Williams performing with The Yarra Benders, along with special appearances from some of the album’s collaborators, and with opening act Kommi (Kāi Tahu, Te-Āti-Awa).

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz