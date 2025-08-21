Polyfest lands in George St

Members of the George St Normal School kapa haka group concentrate on their poi skills during last year’s Otago Polyfest. Photo: Rewa Pene Photography

Otago Polyfest has returned to the heart of the city from this week, in partnership with the Dunedin Dream Brokerage (DDB).

With the support of building owner Nanking Investments, the space at 125 George St will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of Polyfest’s spirit and history.

DDB broker Jess Covell said the "Polyfest in the City" space was "designed to build momentum in the lead-up to the festival and provide access to those who may not be able to attend in person at the More FM Arena at the Edgar Centre".

Otago Polyfest 2025 will be held at the More FM Arena from September 1-5, and will include 175 groups, including 48 early childhood services, 99 primary school groups, and 30 secondary school groups.

The "Polyfest in the City" space, which marks the 100th DDB project, opened yesterday and features projected visuals of past performances, archived artwork and community memories.

During the festival itself, the space will showcase a live stream of performances on the Polyfest main stage, from September 1-5.

Te Manu Āhua Ake Charitable Trust member Marlia Morris said "as a 32-year-old festival we have so much beautiful collateral that speaks to our whakapapa — videos, posters, flags –— working with Dream Brokerage gives us a way to share this beyond the Edgar Centre".

DDB took an interest in the project and what started as a window-dressing had become a showcase of the behind-the-scenes of Polyfest, she said.

Ms Covell said DDB was proud to support Polyfest and to "continue supporting kaupapa-led projects that animate public space and strengthen our collective cultural fabric".

"Marking our 100th project by supporting Polyfest couldn’t feel more right," she said.

Artists or creatives interested in working with Dunedin Dream Brokerage are invited to email jess@dunedindreambrokerage.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz