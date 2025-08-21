Film-maker Q&A

In conjunction with the NZ International Film Festival, the director of feature documentary TOITŪ Visual Sovereignty, Chelsea Winstanley, will be in Dunedin this weekend.

The documentary will screen at Dunedin’s Rialto Cinemas this Sunday, August 24, at 3.45pm, as part of the festival’s Whānau Mārama programme.

The film explores the Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art exhibition — the largest Māori exhibition in the history of Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

Featuring more than 300 artworks by 110 Māori artists, it drew the highest visitor numbers the gallery had seen since 1989.

Following the screening, at 6pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery will host a special Q&A with director Winstanley, in collaboration with the University of Otago Media, Film and Communication programme.

All welcome.