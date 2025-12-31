Crash blocks road over Rakaia Bridge

A crash has blocked State Highway 1 on the Rakaia Bridge this afternoon.

Police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and truck, about 12.40pm.

There were no injuries reported, although the bridge was expected to be blocked "for some time" while emergency services worked at the scene.

In an update at 1.45pm NZTA said traffic was moving using a Stop/Go system.

It said to "expect lengthy delays through the Rakaia area at this time".

Motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible.

