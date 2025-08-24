Group keen to give youth a voice

Connecting community are (from left) Greater Green Island Youth Action Group members Christopher Gibbons, of Sunnyvale, and Emily McKenzie, of Caversham, helped by Greater Green Island Community Network youth workers Brianna Le and Noah Scott. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A young group is turning plans into action in Dunedin’s southern coastal suburbs.

The Greater Green Island Youth Action Group is a new initiative giving young people a voice in local activities.

The group launched a few months ago and comprises 16 members aged about 10-17, from Brighton, Green Island, Concord, Fairfield and Mosgiel.

Emily McKenzie, 10, said she enjoyed being able to do things.

"The Youth Action Group has action in its name because we create action in the community."

Possible activities discussed include a cleanup day, sports day, craft day and having a stall at and helping with a children’s play zone at the Green Island Market Day.

Group member Christopher Gibbons, 11, said young people liked the natural beauty of the local environment such as beaches.

"We think the people in our area are welcoming and kind.

"We like the places like parks, shops and restaurants, we like the variety of activities like sports clubs and parks."

The project was being overseen by the team at the Greater Green Island Community Network and was supported by the Otago Community Trust’s Wheako Project.

Greater Green Island Community Network youth worker Noah Scott said after interviewing 32 young people, 16 were selected.

"So many of them noted they want to help out and want to do stuff.

"We noticed a real passion for the environment among the young people."

A cleanup day was likely to be the first event the group would run.

Youth worker Brianna Le said the group brought together young people of different ages, schools and backgrounds.

A variety of ideas emerged from their meetings, including creating a podcast at OAR FM.

The group recently attended the Saddle Hill Community Group’s August meeting to discuss its aims with board members.

The board offered support and connections, including links with Keep Dunedin Beautiful and the Dunedin Youth Council.

