Heritage talk

The Southern Heritage Trust’s "Visions for Dunedin: Our Heritage, Our Future" lecture will be presented by Megan Lawrence, of New Zealand Heritage Properties.

The talk will be held on Wednesday, August 27, from 5.30pm in the Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library.

Entitled "On the Harbour's Edge — The Archaeology of 15 Dowling St", Ms Lawrence’s talk will explore how the excavations for the new ACC building had encountered a swathe of archaeological features.

In particular, these included structural remnants of the grand 19th-century buildings on the property, which was occupied from 1848.

The talk will look at the historic land modification, building construction, and how the site was developed over time.

Entry free/koha