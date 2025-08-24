Creativity nurtured with tukutuku

Standing beside the tukutuku panel made by Montecillo Veteran’s Home & Hospital residents, that was unveiled last week, are (from left) Montecillo activities co-ordinator Anita Perkins, board of trustees member Stephen Hall, chief executive Lynley Kloogh and activities co-ordinator Angel Durham. Photo: supplied

Residents of Montecillo Veteran’s Home & Hospital have enjoyed the chance to exercise their creativity recently, while helping to create a special tukutuku panel.

The panel — a small version of the traditional Māori woven lattice pattern used to decorate the walls of wharenui (meeting houses), was the brainchild of Montecillo activities co-ordinator Angel Durham (Ngati Hine/Te Aupouri).

"Ever since I started working at Montecillo, I have wanted to bring everyone together to work on our own tukutuku panel," Ms Durham said.

She designed the panel herself, with the centre "poutama" pattern representing ancestors and those who have come before, surrounded by a design symbolising the poppy — long associated with veterans.

Ms Durham and fellow activities co-ordinator Anita Perkins held regular sessions to weave the tukutuku panel, with residents, visitors and staff members all contributing.

"I would often take the panel to residents’ rooms and work on it with them one-on-one, which was lovely," Ms Durham said.

Some of the weaving had been challenging for residents with arthritis or disabilities, but each had managed to find a way to contribute, she said.

The panel, which has the title He Raranga Māharatanga was unveiled in a ceremony last week and is now on permanent display in the Montecillo reception area.

"It is the perfect place for it, where everyone can see it and enjoy it."

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz