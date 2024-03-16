Obituary: Melanie

American singer and songwriter Melanie Safka poses on March 20, 1971. Photo: Getty Images

Melanie, who ditched her surname Safka as she forged a career as a singer-songwriter, rose through the New York folk scene to perform at Woodstock and have a series of 1970s hits including Brand New Key.

Other Melanie hits included Look What They’ve Done to My Song Ma and Lay Down (Candles in the Rain).

In New York, she studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and performed in coffee houses.

She released her self-titled debut album in 1969, and that summer was one of only three female solo performers, along with Joan Baez and Janis Joplin, to perform at Woodstock.

By the mid-1970s her popularity had waned, but she maintained a following and kept recording and playing live into the 2010s.

Melanie was married to her manager and producer Peter Schekeryk from 1968 until his death in 2010. She died on January 23, aged 76.