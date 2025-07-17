Oboist joins DSO for matinee series

NZSO principal oboe Robert Orr will head south to perform Mozart’s Oboe Concerto with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra in its two "Sublime Schubert" matinee concerts this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lovers of woodwind are in for a treat this weekend, when leading New Zealand oboe player Robert Orr joins the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra for its "Sublime Schubert" matinee series concerts.

Wellington-based Orr, the principal oboe with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, will perform as soloist in Mozart’s much-loved Oboe Concerto — renowned for its achingly beautiful melodies and light-hearted, lively passages.

The Mozart Oboe Concerto will feature alongside two other great works of the Classical era — Handel’s Royal Fireworks Music and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 "Tragic" in the matinee concerts, to be held on Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 3pm, at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre.

The concerts will be conducted by acclaimed Australian conductor Benjamin Bayl, making his first appearance with the DSO, and bringing fresh energy to these important works.

Although nicknamed "Tragic", Schubert’s fourth symphony is filled with bubbly vitality and sublime melodies.

Schubert’s composing career lasted fewer than 20 years, but he produced an enormous number of compositions.

However, due to Beethoven’s prominence at the time, Schubert’s fourth symphony, completed in 1816, didn’t receive a public premiere until 1849, more than two decades after the composer’s death.