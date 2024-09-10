Radiohead reunited in London 'two months ago'

Radiohead's Thom Yorke is shown performing with The Smile in this file photo. Photo: Getty Images

A Radiohead reunion could be edging closer after the band rehearsed in London during the northern summer.

Bassist Colin Greenwood, 55, has confirmed the British rockers reunited in a rehearsal space "about two months ago".

Speaking via video call at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico at the weekend, he spilled: "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs.

"And it was really fun, had a really good time."

Around the same time of their rehearsal, Colin's brother and guitarist Jonny Greenwood was rushed to intensive care suffering an infection, forcing his band The Smile to postpone the European leg of their tour.

The 52-year-old musician, who is also a keyboardist for the group and film score composer, was touring as part of the group – which he's in with fellow Radiohead singer Thom Yorke, 55, as well as 44-year-old Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – when he fell severely sick.