Sex Pistols to play Auckland, Christchurch

The Sex Pistols, minus Johnny Rotten, will play two shows in New Zealand. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Last year punk icon and Sex Pistols fan Frank Carter joined original band members Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, performing the Sex Pistols' iconic 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks in full in front of a UK crowd.

For the first time in 30 years, the English punk rock band will visit New Zealand in April, serving up that performance.

Beginning on April 2 at Auckland Town Hall, the tour will then head to Christchurch and across to Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and concluding at Fremantle Prison on April 11.

The Sex Pistols' first line-up included vocalist Johnny Rotten, guitarist Jones, drummer Cook, and bassist Matlock, before Matlock was replaced by Sid Vicious.

Their sole studio album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols (1977) was regarded as iconic in the development of punk rock.

In January 1978, at the final gig of a US tour, Jonny Rotten announced the band's break-up live on stage.

Vicious died of a heroin overdose in February 1979 following his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Rotten, Jones, Cook and Matlock later reunited for a successful tour in 1996 which included New Zealand, and some one-off performances and short tours followed over the next decade.

Rotten will not be on this current tour. In 2024, Carter joined Jones, Cook and Matlock, as the Sex Pistols, for two fundraiser concerts in England and a UK tour followed.

Now that outfit is bound for New Zealand and Australia. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at noon.