Obituary: Andrew Shaw, TV executive

Andrew Shaw. Photo: screenshot/NZ On Air

Andrew Shaw was a highly influential broadcasting manager, but for New Zealanders of a certain age he will always be remembered for his first job in the medium: as a children’s television host of the wildly popular 1970s’ show Hey Hey It’s Andy. In the days of just two TV channels Mr Shaw quickly became a beloved star of daytime TV, as well as a respected presenter of other shows. Unlike many a youthful presenter, he stayed in the industry and became a producer, director and ultimately an executive commissioner with TVNZ. He became head of programming for both TVNZ channels in 1996, before leaving five years later to become chief operating officer at South Pacific Pictures. After a range of other roles in the industry, and various projects through his own production companies, Mr Shaw returned to TVNZ in 2007 as general manager of commissioning, production and acquisition. A long-serving NZ On Air board member, Mr Shaw was named a "Television Legend" at the 2020 NZ Television Awards. He died on May 24, aged 68. — APL/agencies