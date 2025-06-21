Obituary: Jay North, actor

Jay North, US actor, biting into an apple in a portrait issued as publicity for the US television series, Dennis the Menace, USA, circa 1960. The sitcom starred North as Dennis Mitchell. Photo: Getty Images

Jay North appeared in many TV shows but it was his first, as a 6-year-old, which made his name. A Hollywood native, North’s photogenic looks and his mother’s connections secured him a brief appearance on his favourite programme. Spotted by an agent, North was signed up the next day. After a handful of small parts North auditioned for the part of mischief maker Dennis in a planned TV adaptation of Hank Ketcham’s cartoon strip Dennis the Menace. It did not go well but his agent negotiated a call back, which he aced. North played Dennis for four seasons starting in 1959, but as an adult revealed it was not always a pleasant experience: he had to work long hours and his aunt, who was minding him, was harsh on him. Later North appeared on TV in shows including The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Lucy Show, My Three Sons, Lassie and The Simpsons, as well as movie credits, but was never re-discovered. Jay North died on April 6 aged 73. — APL/agencies