Kimmel back on air after suspension

Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to its ABC network line-up, six days after it suspended the talk-show host following threats by the Federal Communications Commission chairman over comments the host had made about the assassination of Trump supporter Charlie Kirk.

The conservative activist was killed by a single rifle shot fired from a rooftop during an outdoor event on September 10 attended by 3000 people at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 65km south of Salt Lake City. A man has been arrested.

In announcing the decision to bring Kimmel back to the airwaves, ABC's parent company Disney said it had suspended production of the show "to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

The statement went on to say the company felt some of Kimmel's comments in question "were ill-timed and thus insensitive."

However, after further discussions with the ABC late-night host, "we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney said.

The suspension sparked protests from people worried about threats to the First Amendment, which protects free speech.

Since returning to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has used his office and the courts to attack unflattering speech about him that he has called defamatory or false.

Throughout both his terms, Trump has threatened to rescind licences for local broadcast affiliates of the national networks - licences that are approved by the Federal Communications Commission, a nominally independent regulatory body.

Disney's move signals the first big push back against the Trump administration by big media.

ABC suspended Kimmel's late-night talk show last week after Carr threatened investigations and regulatory action against licensed broadcasters who aired Kimmel.

The owners of dozens of local television stations affiliated with ABC said they would no longer carry the show, including Nexstar, which needs FCC approval for a $US6.2 billion ($NZ10.5 billion) merger with Tegna.

On Friday, Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz, a Republican, said Carr's threat was dangerous.

"I got to say that's right out of Goodfellas," Cruz said, evoking the Martin Scorsese gangster movie. "That's right out of a Mafioso coming into a bar going, 'Nice bar you have here. It would be a shame if something happened to it.'"

Carr said government pressure played no role in the suspension Kimmel.

"Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation that he is in because of his ratings, not because of anything that's happened at the federal government level," he told a forum in New York.