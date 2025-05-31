Obituary: Richard Chamberlain, actor

Toshiro Mifune (1920-1997, left), as Yoshi Toranaga, and American actor Richard Chamberlain as John Blackthorne, examine a samurai sword in the TV miniseries Shogun, 1980. Photo: Getty Images

Soap star turned king of the mini series, Richard Chamberlain was an actor whose craft was perhaps never fully recognised. The Beverly Hills-born Chamberlain served in the army in Korea before studying voice and drama. After guest roles in a handful of TV shows and a feature film role, Chamberlain landed the part of compassionate medic James Kildare in Dr Kildare. Driven in part by its star’s good looks, Dr Kildare was a massive hit but it also typecast its main actor. Soon after the show ended in 1966, Chamberlain moved to England and was a regular on stage and screen. He returned to prominence on US screens in 1978, starring in the epic Centennial, based on James Michener’s novel. Chamberlain followed that by starring in a hit adaptation of James Clavell’s novel Shogun. His third and biggest mini-series hit came in 1983 in The Thorn Birds. The adaptation of Colleen McCullough’s novel attracted more than 100 million viewers each episode. As the mini series ceased to be a staple of US TV, Chamberlain returned to theatre, showcasing a fine singing voice. In his 2003 autobiography Shattered Love Chamberlain confirmed Hollywood’s worst-kept secret, that he was gay. Chamberlain continued to act, appearing in shows such as Will & Grace, The Drew Carey Show and Touched by an Angel. Richard Chamberlain died on March 29, aged 90. — APL/agencies