Some WDC staff resuming

Waitaki District Council contractors and building control staff are preparing to return to work as the Government eases the Covid-19 alert level.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said council staff had been working hard to ensure as many council staff and contractors as possible were able to return to their normal work schedules, while at the same time ensuring their health and that of the public was looked after.

Building control officers, parks maintenance staff and staff carrying out water reticulation work in Oamaru will resume work on Tuesday, but the Oamaru Library and Waitaki Aquatic Centre will remain closed.

Mr Kircher said while the move to Level 3 was welcomed, people would not see a lot of change in the district.

The council also planned to bring forward a handful of projects for which funding was allocated and were scheduled to start in the next several months.

