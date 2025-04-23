You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Watch LIVE Stream coverage of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service 2025
Live stream from 6am. Service starts 6.30am.
Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2025:
Advantage Tyres
Alex Campbell
Aotea Electric Southern Limited
Ballantynes Showcase Jewellers
Birchleigh
Blachawk Industries
Bowker Menswear
Brackens Office Products Depot
Chatsford
Cobb and Co
Coombs Contracting
Copeland Ashcroft
Doma Electrial
Drivetech Otago
Dunedin City Motors
Dunedin Goldsmiths
Dunedin ITM
Dunedin Morelite
Dunedin Solar
Gallaway Cook Allan
Gallery De Novo
Graymont Finace
Green Island Fresh Choice
Harcourts (highland R/E)
Harrow Motor Body Works Limited
House of Travel
Jeffery Dennison
Kurow Autos
Leith Liquorland
LJ Hooker
Montecillo
Northanjer Rest Home
One Agency
Palmers Mechanical
Peter Keown Automotive
PGG Wrightson
Piano Specialists
Placemakers Dunedin
Property Brokers Otago Southland Ltd
Razors Egde
Reidd Cooper Gray
Reillys Towage & Salvage Limited
Sheetmetal Specialists
Solomons
Sonthanjew Rest Home
Speedprint
Stanley Cardoza
United Scaffolding
Whitestone Panel, Paint & Coach