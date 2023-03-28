What was mine is now yours

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students for Environmental Action president Demi Lawrence holds garments during the group’s clothes swap event at the University of Otago yesterday.
Ms Lawrence said the event had been run each semester since last year and was largely about reducing the impact of fast fashion on the planet.
"I think students are really receptive to secondhand clothing ... Hopefully it’s a bit longer than a trend," Ms Lawrence said.