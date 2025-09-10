Working and rising together

Designer Katherine Inder with her full collection at New Zealand Fashion Week. PHOTO: NZFW



Katherine, tell us all about your New Zealand Fashion Week experience.

My experience this year felt especially uplifting, not only because it was Katherine Anne’s debut, but the overall atmosphere at Fashion Week itself was really positive.

Despite all the headlines about the challenges designers are facing, the event really highlighted the resilience of our industry. It reinforced the importance of supporting local design, manufacturing and the incredible creatives behind it all. New Zealand fashion is here now, and if we want our makers to thrive, we can’t take them for granted.

How did your involvement come about?

It came about through my involvement with the Kāhui Collective, a vibrant creative community founded by Kiri Nathan with over 40 Māori and indigenous designers.

I’m also part of the advisory board, and over the last year, we have been exploring opportunities for the collective to showcase our work. When the chance arose to do a group show at NZ Fashion Week, it felt like the perfect opportunity for this, and I was lucky to be one of the six designers to present in the show.

A campaign image from the Katherine Anne ‘‘Heritage’’ collection. Models: Claudia, Elina and Tessa (Portfolio Model Agency). PHOTO: HARRIET CARTER

Tell us a little more about Kāhui Collective ...

The Kāhui Collective was founded by designer Kiri Nathan in 2017 to support and grow five Māori fashion designers and their businesses, source fabrics, manufacture and build community.

It has since grown into a vibrant creative whānau of more than 40 Māori and indigenous designers. Being part of this collective supports the growth of our businesses while staying true to our values as Māori and indigenous creatives.

Ka ara ake tētahi, ka ara ake te katoa. One lifts, we all lift.

The Kāhui Collective is a safe space where we actively look after each other’s hauora (wellbeing) while commercialising and operating with cultural integrity.

We understand our responsibilities to culture and remain grounded in kaupapa Māori and indigenous values. It’s about making safe spaces, opportunities and pathways for indigenous designers, both now and into the future. Kāhui Collective is a reminder that when we work together, we rise together.

Katherine Inder on location shooting imagery for Katherine Anne’s ‘‘Central Skies’’ collection. PHOTO: HARRIET CARTER

What’s your first fashion memory?

My earliest fashion memories are of playing dress-up as a kid. I’d wrap myself up in vintage furs, slip into old dresses, and twirl around in my aunties’ tutus from their ballet days. Those moments of imagination and play really sparked my love for clothing.

How did you get into the fashion industry?

I’ve loved fashion and sewing for as long as I can remember, which naturally led me to take textiles throughout high school.

We were encouraged to enter the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, and the experience of seeing my designs come to life on the runway was so rewarding; it really solidified my desire to pursue a career in fashion.

From there, I went on to study at Otago Polytechnic, where I completed my honours degree.

Along the way, I gained industry experience from helping backstage at iD Fashion Week and other events. All of these experiences together gave me the confidence to create Katherine Anne and officially launch myself into the fashion industry.

The designer with garments featured in the 'Central Skies' shoot. PHOTO: HARRIET CARTER

Tell us more about Katherine Anne, and how it came into being ...

I started Katherine Anne out of a love of fashion and a desire to create clothing that truly celebrates women of all shapes and sizes.

After completing my honours degree, I wanted to take everything I had learned and turn it into a brand that reflects my values as a designer.

My honours research focused on creating more positive experiences with sizing for plus-size women. Katherine Anne grew from my research and that desire to create timeless, considered garments that empower women to feel seen and confident.

The brand reflects my personal values, my heritage and the experiences that guided me into the fashion industry, and it continues to be about offering clothing for curvy women.

You use deadstock fabrics. Can you talk to that a bit?

There are already so many textiles in the world, and sadly, textile waste is one of the biggest issues in the fashion industry.

For me, using deadstock fabrics is a way of working against that, giving new life to materials that would otherwise end up in landfill.

As a brand, it’s really important to respect Papatūānuku and tread as lightly as we can on the earth. Working with deadstock not only helps reduce our impact, but it also means each piece is created from fabrics that are limited in availability, making them even more special.

Model Apaula Viliamu Tilialo on the 2025 New Zealand Fashion Week runway wearing Katherine Anne. PHOTO: NZFW

Along with offering 14 to 30+ sizing, you’re soon going to be offering bespoke/made-to-measure ...

Yes, that’s something I’m really excited about. I’ve always loved creating custom and bespoke pieces, especially for those really special moments in people’s lives. There’s something so rewarding about working closely with someone to bring their vision to life and ensure the garment feels truly theirs.

Whether you want to create one of our styles in a different fabric and have it made to your measurements or to work together to design an outfit for a special event, our bespoke services will involve working directly with you to achieve your desired garments. This service will be available from late October via our website at katherineanne.co.nz.

How is it launching a label from Dunedin?

Launching a label from Dunedin definitely has its challenges, especially with most wholesalers and suppliers being based up north.

But what makes it so worthwhile is the incredible fashion community here. The support and collaboration within Dunedin’s creative scene have been a real strength in building Katherine Anne and has led to so many opportunities to showcase collections and get my name out there.

How long have you lived here?

I’ve been based in Ōtepoti for 13 years now.

Talk us through the space you work from.

I work from a small sunroom in my home that I’ve converted into my studio space. It’s filled with natural light, which makes it such an inspiring place to create.

I am also grateful to be part of the DFI Outreach programme through the Otago Polytechnic School of Fashion, which gives alumni access to the production rooms and specialist machinery.

Having both my own creative corner at home, whilst also having access to specialty machinery, has been such a game-changer as a small business.

A campaign image from the Katherine Anne ‘‘Heritage’’ collection. PHOTO: HARRIET CARTER

What are your plans for the year ahead?

Looking ahead, I’m really focused on growth and new opportunities for Katherine Anne.

Now that I’m back from Fashion Week, I’m preparing for the release of part two of the ‘‘Heritage’’ collection, which will launch in mid to late October, along with the launch of our bespoke service.

Beyond that, I’m excited to expand the ways people can experience the brand, so I’m planning to be part of various markets and pop-up spaces over the summer.

It’s about continuing to grow Katherine Anne as a label, reaching new audiences, and creating more moments where people can connect with the story and values behind our collections. A big part of that is ensuring plus-size women are seen, heard and represented, both within our designs and in the wider fashion industry.

Anything else people might be interested/surprised to learn about you and/or the label?

I grew up in the beautiful Maniototo, and the landscape there continues to inspire a lot of my design work.

That’s why it means so much to have Katherine Anne stocked at Lohi in Ranfurly. Lohi is a beautiful store that champions local talent, filled with thoughtfully curated pieces from local creatives. It really feels like a hidden gem, welcoming, inspiring and so connected to the community.

If you haven’t been, it’s definitely worth a trip through to the Maniototo. You get to take in the stunning scenery, soak up the local history, and pop into Lohi, which is truly something special. I love that people can discover my designs there, in a space that feels so connected to the place and the people who inspire me.