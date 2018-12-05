Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Arrowtown Bakery's Oreo fudge

    Photo: Guy Williams
    Photo: Guy Williams
    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

    Ingredients
    125g butter
    125g sugar
    1 egg, beaten
    200g crushed wine biscuits
    white chocolate (for melting)
    160g crushed Oreo biscuits
    dark chocolate (for drizzling)

    Method
    Melt butter and sugar slowly in a saucepan. Allow to cool.

    Add egg and mix well. Add biscuit crumbs and mix well.

    Press mixture into a 20cm slice tray lined with greaseproof paper then refrigerate until mixture has set.

    When set, ice with melted white chocolate and sprinkle with crushed Oreo. Then drizzle with melted dark chocolate.

    Cut into squares.

