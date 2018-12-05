Arrowtown Bakery's Oreo fudge

Photo: Guy Williams

Ingredients

125g butter

125g sugar

1 egg, beaten

200g crushed wine biscuits

white chocolate (for melting)

160g crushed Oreo biscuits

dark chocolate (for drizzling)

Method

Melt butter and sugar slowly in a saucepan. Allow to cool.

Add egg and mix well. Add biscuit crumbs and mix well.

Press mixture into a 20cm slice tray lined with greaseproof paper then refrigerate until mixture has set.

When set, ice with melted white chocolate and sprinkle with crushed Oreo. Then drizzle with melted dark chocolate.

Cut into squares.

