No.7 Balmac Brownie

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Serves 18

285g melted butter

500g sugar

5 free-range eggs (large)

120g cocoa (sifted)

195g gluten-free flour

225g Whittaker’s dark Ghana

225g dark chocolate buttons

⅓ tsp fine salt

½ Tbsp vanilla essence

Method

Preheat oven to 160degC.

Mix melted butter into the sugar.

Mix in eggs.

Sift cocoa, flour and mix in until incorporated.

Stir in chocolate, then salt and essence.

Pour into a lined tray and bake for 30 minutes.

Recipe requested by Jo Woolley, of St Leonards.

Recipe provided by No.7 Balmac.

