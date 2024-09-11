Hillside Road Eatery coffee and walnut slice

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Makes 16 pieces

Time: 35 minutes

Base

2 x packets super wine biscuits

1½ cups chopped walnuts

250g butter

1 x can caramel condensed milk

Icing

50g of butter

2 Tbsp espresso

2 cups icing sugar

¼ chopped walnuts

Method

Line a 20 x 30cm slice tin with baking paper.

Place wine biscuits in food processor and blitz until fine. Place in a large mixing bowl with chopped walnuts. Melt butter. Add caramel condensed milk to melted butter and stir until thoroughly mixed. Add this to your dry ingredients, mix well. Press into prepared tin. To make the icing, melt butter, then add espresso and icing sugar and mix until a thick consistency is reached. Spread over base and top with chopped walnuts. Place in fridge for at least two hours before cutting. Keep in fridge in an airtight container. Enjoy!

Recipe provided by Hillside Road Eatery, Dunedin. Recipe requested by Sally Marrett

If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.