Ask a chef: Tuppence Cafe's pulled pork open sandwich

Sweet Chilli pulled Pork open sandwich at the Tuppence Cafe in Waverley. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Ingredients

1 free-range pork shoulder

2-3 cups Chinese five spice (can be purchased or can be made up with a blend of ground cinnamon, ground cloves, ground fennel seeds, ground star anise, ground Szechuan peppercorns)

salt and pepper to season

To serve

Artisan bread

butter or hollandaise

spray-free salad greens

Tuppence's red pepper sauce* or any sweet chilli or sweet and sour red sauce.

Method

Preheat oven to 150degC fan bake.

Put pork shoulder in a large roasting dish with high sides.

Rub the pork meat with the five-spice mix and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Turn pork over so it is skin side up and sprinkle salt over skin.

Fill roasting dish with cold filtered water to cover the meat (pork skin does not need to be covered in water although some water may end up covering part of it).

Cover roasting dish in tinfoil and put in oven to cook for 8-9 hours. Halfway through cooking (after 4 or 5 hours) remove tinfoil and keep cooking uncovered for the remaining time.

Pork should be able to pull apart with tongs.

If desired, return the crackling to the oven dry and sprinkled with additional salt until crispy.

To serve as a sandwich, toast some artisan bread, spread on butter or hollandaise, top with salad greens, pork and a sauce of your choice.

- Our red pepper sauce is available to buy at Tuppence Cafe.

Note: A smaller amount of pork can be cooked, but ingredients and cooking times will vary. The pulled pork freezes very well when portioned.

Recipe provided by Tracey Flintoff at Tuppence Cafe. Recipe requested by Dale Leennane, of Dunedin.