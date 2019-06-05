Wednesday, 5 June 2019

Beano's Bakery's gooseberry crumble

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Food & Wine

    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

    Makes 12

    Ingredients

    Topping
    165g butter, softened (don't melt)
    220g plain white flour
    220g sugar

    Filling
    720g of gooseberries (frozen whole)

    Base - short crust pastry
    500g plain flour, sifted
    100g icing sugar, sifted
    250g butter (room temperature), cubed
    10g of baking powder
    4 eggs

    Method

    Topping
    Place flour and sugar in a mixer then add butter. Mix with paddle attachment until combined (fine bread crumb consistence).

    Base
    Place flour, baking powder and icing sugar in the mixer, add butter, mix until it forms nice fine crumbs. Add eggs and mix until it is just combined (don't over-mix). Then leave to rest for 30 minutes.

    Assembly
    Spray tart tins with oil or rub softened butter around the tins.

    Roll pastry out on a dusted bench until it is 3mm-5mm thick.

    Place the rolled pastry into small tart tins and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

    Place 60g (3 Tbsp) gooseberry into each lined tart tin.

    Place 40g (2 Tbsp) crumble mix on top and lightly press down.

    Bake at 165degC for 20 minutes, check it is cooked - it will be lightly golden on top and the sides.

    Leave to cool in the tins for 10 minutes then place of cooling rack.

    Recipe requested by Tracey Jenkins, of Dunedin. Recipe provided by Beano's Bakery, in Waikouaiti.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Shop 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     