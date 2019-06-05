Beano's Bakery's gooseberry crumble

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Makes 12
Ingredients
Topping
165g butter, softened (don't melt)
220g plain white flour
220g sugar
Filling
720g of gooseberries (frozen whole)
Base - short crust pastry
500g plain flour, sifted
100g icing sugar, sifted
250g butter (room temperature), cubed
10g of baking powder
4 eggs
Method
Topping
Place flour and sugar in a mixer then add butter. Mix with paddle attachment until combined (fine bread crumb consistence).
Base
Place flour, baking powder and icing sugar in the mixer, add butter, mix until it forms nice fine crumbs. Add eggs and mix until it is just combined (don't over-mix). Then leave to rest for 30 minutes.
Assembly
Spray tart tins with oil or rub softened butter around the tins.
Roll pastry out on a dusted bench until it is 3mm-5mm thick.
Place the rolled pastry into small tart tins and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
Place 60g (3 Tbsp) gooseberry into each lined tart tin.
Place 40g (2 Tbsp) crumble mix on top and lightly press down.
Bake at 165degC for 20 minutes, check it is cooked - it will be lightly golden on top and the sides.
Leave to cool in the tins for 10 minutes then place of cooling rack.
Recipe requested by Tracey Jenkins, of Dunedin. Recipe provided by Beano's Bakery, in Waikouaiti.