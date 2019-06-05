Beano's Bakery's gooseberry crumble

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Makes 12

Ingredients

Topping

165g butter, softened (don't melt)

220g plain white flour

220g sugar

Filling

720g of gooseberries (frozen whole)

Base - short crust pastry

500g plain flour, sifted

100g icing sugar, sifted

250g butter (room temperature), cubed

10g of baking powder

4 eggs

Method

Topping

Place flour and sugar in a mixer then add butter. Mix with paddle attachment until combined (fine bread crumb consistence).

Base

Place flour, baking powder and icing sugar in the mixer, add butter, mix until it forms nice fine crumbs. Add eggs and mix until it is just combined (don't over-mix). Then leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Assembly

Spray tart tins with oil or rub softened butter around the tins.

Roll pastry out on a dusted bench until it is 3mm-5mm thick.

Place the rolled pastry into small tart tins and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Place 60g (3 Tbsp) gooseberry into each lined tart tin.

Place 40g (2 Tbsp) crumble mix on top and lightly press down.

Bake at 165degC for 20 minutes, check it is cooked - it will be lightly golden on top and the sides.

Leave to cool in the tins for 10 minutes then place of cooling rack.

Recipe requested by Tracey Jenkins, of Dunedin. Recipe provided by Beano's Bakery, in Waikouaiti.