Bye bye Georgie Pie: Last chance at Kiwi classic

Now you can be the one and only Kiwi to own the very last box of Georgie Pies. Photo: Supplied via NZH

In June, Kiwis thought they said goodbye to iconic fast food item Georgie Pie for the final time after it was discontinued by McDonald's.

But now you could be the one and only Kiwi to own the very last box of Georgie Pies.

McDonald's is selling New Zealand's last ever box of the iconic Kiwi classic, with the winning bid receiving 42 frozen original Steak Mince 'N' Cheese Georgie Pies.

The winning bid will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, Ronald McDonald House Auckland revealed.

Here is your chance to grab the last ever box of 42 frozen Georgie Pies. All funds will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Photo: Trade Me

The auction closes on Sunday, September 13 at 8pm.

The winner will be asked to collect their winning Georgie Pie box from their nearest McDonald's around the country.

Georgie Pie was one of New Zealand's biggest fast-food stores from the time its first restaurant opened in Kelston, West Auckland, in 1977.

The Kiwi restaurant closed in 1998, before the bakery item relaunched seven years ago under McDonald's new menu items.

The last ever box of 42 frozen Georgie Pies. Photo: Trade Me

After the removal of Georgie Pie from its menu in June, McDonald's NZ managing direction Dave Howse said they knew fans would be disappointed, but hoped this final offer would give one lucky Kiwi a final taste of Kiwiana.

"We know there will be disappointed Georgie Pie fans out there, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly," he said in June.

"As was the case in the 1980s and 1990s, from launch Georgie Pie has been more popular in the upper North Island, and the small Steak Mince n Cheese has made up the majority of sales.

"Over time a number of restaurants have stopped selling Georgie Pie due to lack of demand, and we've seen very limited pushback from customers."

There are just days left to place a bid.