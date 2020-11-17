Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Chef gives managed isolation meals a makeover

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Plating by Sam Low. Photo: Facebook / Sam Low
    Plating by Sam Low. Photo: Facebook / Sam Low
    A man in managed isolation is transforming every breakfast, lunch and dinner he receives in his Wellington hotel from a boxed meal to a plate that would not be out of place in a fine dining restaurant.

    Sam Low returned home from Melbourne almost two weeks ago.

    He told Morning Report it was a creative outlet and a way of making food look way more delicious.

    "It started as a joke with my friends in Melbourne and as a farewell gift I was given a really nice chef knife and tweezers and was just 'why not just re-plate every single meal that I get and make it look boujee (a slang word that is an abbreviation of the word bourgeoisie)'.

    Photo: Facebook / Sam Low
    Photo: Facebook / Sam Low

    "The breakfast stuff has been my favourite - you can actually eat those things cold."

    Low has been in the coffee industry for the past 10 years but food has been his "side passion".

    "I used to run a contemporary Chinese pop-up in New Zealand. The pandemic made me re-evaluate my career in coffee."

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Store 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     