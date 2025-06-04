One seriously hurt as bus rolls in Southland

Three people were transported to hospital - one in serious condition - after a bus rolled in rural Southland this afternoon.

Police said the bus was carrying 17 passengers, including the driver, when it crashed about 3.45pm on State Highway 97 near Mossburn.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three passengers were taken to Southland Hospital, one in a serious condition and two in moderate conditions.

‘‘The remaining 14 passengers were uninjured and did not require transportation to hospital,’’ he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews from Lumsden and Mossburn responded to the crash.

The bus had rolled onto its roof, the spokeswoman said.

No people were trapped and Fenz was on the scene assisting the other emergency services on the scene, as well as by assisting with traffic management.

The road was closed while recovery crews worked to move the bus and people were advised to use a different route.

