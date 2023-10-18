Primo spring fare

Make the most of seasonal vegetables to create a Caesar-inspired salad for any season. Omit, change or add any ingredient to make the most of what you have on hand. There are no rules!

Ingredients

3 eggs

100g crusty bread cut into 2cm chunks

2 Tbsp olive oil

100g prosciutto

1 bunch asparagus spears (thin)

1 cup good quality mayonnaise

½ cup natural yoghurt

1 cloves of garlic, minced

3 anchovies, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

2 heads of medium cos lettuce leaves

1 avocado, sliced

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Shaved parmesan for garnish

flaky sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Bring a small pot of water to the boil, gently add the eggs and boil for 5 minutes. Drain and cover with cold water.

Line 2 medium baking trays with baking paper. On one, toss the cubed bread with 1 Tbsp of olive oil, salt and pepper. Separate the slices of prosciutto and place on the other. Cook in the oven until bread is golden and prosciutto is crispy, about 6 minutes.

Trim the ends of asparagus spears. In a small frypan, heat the remaining olive oil and pan fry 1-2 minutes until just starting to colour but still retaining some crunch.

In a food processor place the mayonnaise, yoghurt, garlic, anchovies and lemon zest. Blitz until combined. Alternatively, whisk the ingredients together in a bowl. For a looser pouring consistency add 1 Tbsp of cold water and blitz or whisk for a few more seconds. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To serve

In a large serving dish, layer the cos lettuce, asparagus, avocado and red onion. Arrange the prosciutto, eggs, croutons and parmesan shavings throughout the salad, ensuring they’re visible and easy to access from every angle.

Brining your chicken is a game changer. Not only does it add flavour but guarantees tender, juicy meat. This brine recipe is adapted from Thomas Keller’s "Ad-Hoc" fried chicken and is an absolute winner. Start this recipe one, or ideally two days before serving.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the brine

2 litres cold tap water

½ cup course sea salt

3 lemons, halved

10 sprigs flat-leaf parsley

5 sprigs thyme

5 sprigs rosemary

4 dried bay leaves

½ cup honey

10 cloves garlic, lightly smashed and peeled

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

1 whole chicken, approx. 1.7kg

For the tapenade

2 tsp fennel seeds

¼ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

2 Tbsp fresh oregano

½ cup fresh mint, roughly chopped

½ cup green olives, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp runny honey

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

To make the brine begin by adding a third of the water into a pot large enough to accommodate both the brine and chicken. Add the remaining ingredients (except the chicken) and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir continuously until the salt has completely dissolved. Remove from heat and add the remaining cold water. Allow it to cool a further 30 minutes before placing in the refrigerator to completely cool, before adding the chicken.

Place the chicken upside down in the brine, so the legs and breast are on the underside, fully submerged. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 12 hours or 18- 24 hours, preferably.

When ready to cook, remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry, wiping off any herbs or peppercorns clinging to the skin.

To make the tapenade toast fennel seeds in a hot, dry pan for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Crush lightly and place in a medium-sized bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl, stir to combine and set aside.

To butterfly the chicken, place it breast-side down on a chopping board and use a sharp pair of kitchen scissors to cut down one side of the spine through the ribs. Repeat on the other side until the spine separates. Discard the spine. Turn the chicken over breast side up and use the heels of your hands to press down on the breastbone to flatten.

Place on a lipped oven-proof tray and rub half a cup of the tapenade all over the skin of the chicken.

To barbecue

Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Place the chicken skin-side down on the grill to start, then turn regularly, keeping the hood down in between turns until fully cooked. It will take around 45 minutes but will vary depending on your BBQ. The juices should run clear when pierced with a skewer or internal temperature reads 73°C. Wrap in foil to rest for a minimum of 10 minutes before serving (the chicken will continue cooking to reach its optimal temperature of 75°C).

During the last ten minutes of cooking, grill lemon halves, flesh side down for five minutes or until grill marks appear. Set aside.

To oven roast

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake.

Once temperature is reached, turn down to 180°C and roast the chicken in the middle rack of the oven for 40 minutes. At this point, start checking the internal temperature of the chicken, it should read 73°C or the juices run clear when pierced with a skewer (see notes).

Take chicken out of the oven and wrap in foil to rest for a minimum of 10 minutes before serving (the chicken will continue cooking to reach its optimal temperature of 75°C).

Heat a cast iron grill pan to hot. When hot, place the lemon halves cut side down for 1-2 minutes until grill marks appear. Set aside.

To serve

Cut the chicken into pieces and drizzle over the remaining tapenade. Garnish with the grilled lemon halves and serve alongside the rocket pesto spaghetti and spring Caesar salad.

Recipe notes

For the brine

Lemons can be replaced with oranges or limes.

Fresh herbs can be substituted by using more of one variety, or swapping to other herbs of your preference. Alternatively, use 1 Tbsp of dried herbs.

Instead of honey, you could use the same amount of maple syrup or ¼ cup brown sugar.

This brine recipe can be used on any cut of chicken and is also great for pork chops.

For the tapenade

For an equally delicious alternative, swap the oregano and mint for thyme and Italian parsley and the lemon for orange.

Pesto is so versatile and a staple in our house. You can’t beat home-made, and it is quick and easy to prepare. Combine with any pasta for a quick dinner, add as a condiment to a platter, serve alongside any protein to lift the meal or simply add a dollop on your soup.

Ingredients

For the blistered tomatoes

6 vine-ripened tomatoes with stalks attached

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the rocket pesto

Makes approx. 1 ½ cups

120g fresh rocket

70g pinenuts, toasted

3 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp flaky sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the spaghetti

500g dried spaghetti

2 Tbsp course sea salt

1 ½ cups rocket pesto

125g burrata (see notes) or fresh mozzarella

Method

To make the blistered tomatoes preheat oven to 180°C. On a small, lined baking tray, place the vine tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil and season with flaky sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Place in the preheated oven for ten minutes or until the skin has blistered and is just starting to collapse. Cover and set aside.

To make the rocket pesto place the rocket, pinenuts and finely chopped garlic in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to break down. Scrape down the sides, and slowly drizzle in the olive oil with the motor running. Use a spatula to scrape into a medium size bowl and add the parmesan cheese. Stir to combine and season with the flaky sea salt & freshly ground black pepper (this can be made a day or two in advance and stored covered in the refrigerator).

To make the pasta fill an 8L pot to just over three-quarters with cold water. Put the lid on, bring to the boil and add 2Tbsp of course sea salt. Take the lid off.

Cook the pasta according to packet instructions. Test a piece of spaghetti one minute before final cooking time. It should be soft enough to eat, with a bit of resistance.

Scoop out a cup of the pasta water. This will help emulsify the sauce.

Drain the pasta in a colander over the sink.

Add one cup of the rocket pesto into the empty pasta pot and incorporate half a cup of reserved pasta water, to make a loose sauce. Toss in the spaghetti and mix until completely coated in the pesto. Add a little more of the pasta water if it is looking dry.

To serve

On a warm serving dish, place the spaghetti, topped with the blistered tomatoes and torn burrata or mozzarella. Drizzle with the remaining rocket pesto.

Recipe notes

You can substitute rocket for basil or spinach, or a combination of these greens including kale.

Pinenuts can be replaced with slivered almonds, walnuts or cashew nuts.

Burrata is a softer, creamier version of fresh mozzarella but not so widely available.