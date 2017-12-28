My Mother's Kitchen: Mario Rodrigues

my_mothers_kitchen_pgs_236.jpg Mario Rodrigues prepares for a braai. Photos: Supplied

More than 70 New Zealand chefs, cooks, bakers and foodies have shared the stories and recipes of their childhood in the new publication My Mother’s Kitchen.

I grew up in South Africa, where we love to have a braai (wood-burning barbecue). There's just something about standing outside on a warm day, enjoying the air, looking at the fire and cooking the food.

Mum always made a potato salad to go with the braai, because it makes the barbecued food taste even better. The basting sauce (recipe below) gives you chicken drumsticks that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, and right at the end when the embers have gone down, throw on the sandwiches to cook.

All together it's just perfect.

Elisma's Potato Salad

Serves 8

Dairy-free

Time: 20 minutes using pre-prepared ingredients (garlic, potatoes, eggs)

INGREDIENTS

For the mayonnaise:

3 cloves roasted garlic

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp sugar

3 whole eggs

80ml malt vinegar

1 litre canola oil

Lemon juice to taste

Salt to taste

For the potato salad:

1kg Perla potatoes, boiled, cooled and halved

½ red onion, finely diced

4 boiled eggs, grated

4 bier-stick sausages, finely sliced

2 Tbsp finely chopped chives

2 tsp sugar

1 Tbsp salt

2 spring onions, finely sliced

METHOD

Prepare the mayonnaise: Put garlic, mustard, sugar, eggs, and vinegar in a food processor and blend to a puree.

With the processor still running, slowly drizzle in oil, starting drop by drop then continuing in a very thin stream, to form a thick and creamy mayonnaise. Mix in lemon juice and salt to taste.

Assemble the potato salad: Put all ingredients with half of the prepared mayonnaise into a large bowl and mix well without breaking the potatoes.

Add more mayonnaise if needed or to your personal taste. Leftover mayonnaise can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Barbecued Cheese Toasties

Serves 8

Vegetarian

Time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

16 slices white bread

16 slices Colby cheese

1 brown onion, thinly sliced

34 large tomatoes, thickly sliced

Salt and white pepper

METHOD

Lay out 8 pieces of bread. Divide cheese, onion and tomato on top and season with salt and pepper. Lay the remaining bread on top to form 8 sandwiches.

Cook sandwiches on the barbecue on low heat (if using wood or coal, cook them right at the end when the embers are going down). Grill on both sides until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted. Serve hot.

BBQ Basting Sauce

Serves 8

Dairy-free

Time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

300ml ketchup

60ml apple cider vinegar

50ml cola

30ml pineapple juice

30ml molasses

25ml bourbon, rum or brandy

10ml Worcestershire sauce

50g soft brown sugar

4g garlic powder

Salt and pepper

METHOD

Stir all ingredients except salt and pepper together in a medium-sized saucepan set on a medium heat.

Bring to a simmer then reduce heat and continue to simmer for 5-10 minutes, whisking frequently, to form a thick sauce.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Warm sauce can be used to baste chicken drumsticks before and during barbecuing.

If using sauce to marinate chicken, let it cool completely before using. Leftover sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.