Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Top shelf sometimes worth the expense of visiting

    By Mark Henderson
    How one defines value for money is very individual, yet amidst belt-tightening I see others looking for quality, something experiential, the desire to spend their hard-earned cash on a truly classy experience.

    Church Road are known and loved for wines across all price points, but these Icon Releases are the opportunity for their winemaking team to strut their stuff. The highest quality fruit, lavished with care and attention, the finest oak barrels, built to last. The price of admission is high, but these are stylish, beautifully crafted wines if you are seeking that top-end experience.

     

    2021 Church Road No 1 Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon

    Price RRP $120
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Beautiful ripe fruit yet not 
    sweet, fragrant and floral, 
    earthy tones, savoury 
    aspects, a herbal twist 
    with air. Floods the mouth 
    with flavour, dark fruits, 
    blackcurrant, dustiness, 
    licorice, fine tannins, 
    bright yet tangy acidity. 
    For all its latent power 
    there’s drinkability 
    already. Struts its stuff 
    with air, big, bold, 
    deliciously chewy with a 
    long, long crunchy close.

    www.church-road.com

     

    2021 Church Road No 1 Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Malbec

    Price RRP $120
    Rating Outstanding

    Sweeter perfume, fine oak seasoning, 
    chocolate, dustiness, 
    more red-fruited, a leafy 
    nuance. Sumptuous, 
    lovely fruit depth, 
    chocolate, coffee, 
    hinting at dried herbs 
    and cigar box with 
    aeration. Super fine 
    tannins, like peeling 
    back sheaves of paper, 
    become more grippy, 
    power and intensity, ripe 
    yet dry, open and 
    expressive yet clearly 
    gas in the tank for the 
    future.

    www.church-road.com

     

    2021 Church Road No 1 Redstone Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Merlot 

    Price RRP $120
    Rating Excellent

    Graphite/lead pencil, perfume growing, 
    earthy tones, plum and 
    red fruits, scented oak. 
    Dark chocolate, that 70% 
    cocoa dustiness and 
    bittersweet quality, 
    almost a chalky quality to 
    the tannins and texture 
    and a cool vein running 
    through the wine. 
    Sweeter fruit notes more 
    evident with time, the fruit 
    swells to envelop the 
    tannins. 
    A long, fruit-filled close.

    www.church-road.com

     

    2021 Church Road No 1 Redstone Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Syrah 

    Price RRP $120
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Beguilingly fragrant nose, oak spices, 
    black pepper, savoury, 
    darker fruits. 
    A lifted ethereality, fine, 
    elegance and poise, while 
    still youthfully taut, 
    promises to open up. 
    Spice and savoury 
    elements swell, mixed 
    berryfruits, stony 
    minerality framed by fine-
    grained tannins. 
    Cooling freshness on the 
    long close. 
    More about potential than 
    immediacy.

    www.church-road.com

     

    2020 Church Road Tom Hawke’s Bay Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 

    Price RRP $220
    Rating Outstanding Btl No 1863

    A waft of milk chocolate, forest floor, 
    leather, gravelly/schisty, 
    coffee, florality, fragrance, 
    fruit depth, a sense of 
    volume and super 
    complexity. 
    Powerful, sumptuous, 
    wonderful depth, darker 
    and brooding fruit, 
    chocolate and earthy 
    tones, just endless length. 
    Beautifully composed, 
    effortless, quite the cellar 
    candidate and speaks to its 
    potential. 
    Magic stuff.

    www.church-road.com

     

    2021 Church Road Tom Hawke’s Bay Syrah 

    Price RRP $220
    Rating Outstanding Btl No 0898

    Fragrance leaps from the glass, red-
    fruited, leafy, mineral qualities, iron 
    filings, violets. Savoury salami/
    charcuterie influences on 
    the palate, olive 
    tapenade, red fruits, 
    dances in the mouth, 
    depth of flavour yet fine-
    boned. Vibrancy and 
    energy with delightful, 
    cooling freshness. A long 
    distance runner that grew 
    superbly with aeration 
    over a couple of days.

    www.church-road.com