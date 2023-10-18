Top shelf sometimes worth the expense of visiting

How one defines value for money is very individual, yet amidst belt-tightening I see others looking for quality, something experiential, the desire to spend their hard-earned cash on a truly classy experience.

Church Road are known and loved for wines across all price points, but these Icon Releases are the opportunity for their winemaking team to strut their stuff. The highest quality fruit, lavished with care and attention, the finest oak barrels, built to last. The price of admission is high, but these are stylish, beautifully crafted wines if you are seeking that top-end experience.

2021 Church Road No 1 Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon

Beautiful ripe fruit yet not

sweet, fragrant and floral,

earthy tones, savoury

aspects, a herbal twist

with air. Floods the mouth

with flavour, dark fruits,

blackcurrant, dustiness,

licorice, fine tannins,

bright yet tangy acidity.

For all its latent power

there’s drinkability

already. Struts its stuff

with air, big, bold,

deliciously chewy with a

long, long crunchy close.

www.church-road.com

2021 Church Road No 1 Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Malbec

Sweeter perfume, fine oak seasoning,

chocolate, dustiness,

more red-fruited, a leafy

nuance. Sumptuous,

lovely fruit depth,

chocolate, coffee,

hinting at dried herbs

and cigar box with

aeration. Super fine

tannins, like peeling

back sheaves of paper,

become more grippy,

power and intensity, ripe

yet dry, open and

expressive yet clearly

gas in the tank for the

future.

www.church-road.com

2021 Church Road No 1 Redstone Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Merlot

Graphite/lead pencil, perfume growing,

earthy tones, plum and

red fruits, scented oak.

Dark chocolate, that 70%

cocoa dustiness and

bittersweet quality,

almost a chalky quality to

the tannins and texture

and a cool vein running

through the wine.

Sweeter fruit notes more

evident with time, the fruit

swells to envelop the

tannins.

A long, fruit-filled close.

www.church-road.com

2021 Church Road No 1 Redstone Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Syrah

Beguilingly fragrant nose, oak spices,

black pepper, savoury,

darker fruits.

A lifted ethereality, fine,

elegance and poise, while

still youthfully taut,

promises to open up.

Spice and savoury

elements swell, mixed

berryfruits, stony

minerality framed by fine-

grained tannins.

Cooling freshness on the

long close.

More about potential than

immediacy.

www.church-road.com

2020 Church Road Tom Hawke’s Bay Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot

A waft of milk chocolate, forest floor,

leather, gravelly/schisty,

coffee, florality, fragrance,

fruit depth, a sense of

volume and super

complexity.

Powerful, sumptuous,

wonderful depth, darker

and brooding fruit,

chocolate and earthy

tones, just endless length.

Beautifully composed,

effortless, quite the cellar

candidate and speaks to its

potential.

Magic stuff.

www.church-road.com

2021 Church Road Tom Hawke’s Bay Syrah

Fragrance leaps from the glass, red-

fruited, leafy, mineral qualities, iron

filings, violets. Savoury salami/

charcuterie influences on

the palate, olive

tapenade, red fruits,

dances in the mouth,

depth of flavour yet fine-

boned. Vibrancy and

energy with delightful,

cooling freshness. A long

distance runner that grew

superbly with aeration

over a couple of days.

www.church-road.com