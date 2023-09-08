Awards showcase top kitchen designs

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Colour, texture and plenty of storage are all on the kitchen wish list for today’s homeowners.

The National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA), which holds its annual awards tonight, says 2023 is the year of bold design choices and contemporary finishes.

In its latest survey, nearly 30% of designers predicted white would continue to dominate kitchen cabinet fronts but the remaining 70% were split across many hues, including timber, grey, green, sand, blue and beige.

Integrated appliances, generous storage and innovative technology were also in demand, along with splashbacks that blend seamlessly with bench tops.

The following entries in the awards are from the Otago and Southland regions.

Invercargill kitchen by Margaret Young of Margaret Young Designs, Invercargill

This kitchen is located in a renovated church, which now serves as a home, bed-and-breakfast accommodation and function space. The homeowners wanted a modern, minimal look and one of them planned to build the kitchen himself by attending joinery night classes. The island was positioned where the altar had been while tall units were placed where the organ once played. The creative couple set the butcher’s block into an old wood press and colour-matched the island sink to the blue oven interior.

Central Otago kitchen by Nicola Manning of NM Design, Auckland

Built for an internationally-based businesswoman, this kitchen is designed for entertaining friends and family and as a retreat from a busy lifestyle. The earthy colours and textures of the surrounding landscape inspired the selection of dark-stained timber veneer, dark lacquered cabinetry and copper features. The curved ends of the island reflect the curved walls of the home and are finished with lacquered vertical strips, alternating with vertical strips of copper.

Queenstown kitchen by Margaret Young of Margaret Young Designs, Invercargill

The owners of this kitchen wanted a space that was in keeping with the modern architecture of their family holiday home. A panoramic view of the mountains and lake can be seen from both the kitchen and living area through an almost continuous wall of glass doors and tall windows. On the other side, a wall of cabinetry links the two areas. The kitchen includes a bar and a walk-in scullery.

Arrowtown kitchen by Masterwood Joinery, Cromwell

The island in this kitchen serves many purposes — a place for children to do their homework, a dining table for the family to eat together and the perfect gathering point for entertaining. The homeowners — a busy, young family — wanted a minimalist and multi-functional space. A walk-through into the scullery was built into the kitchen joinery, while the laundry is disguised behind large cupboard doors. All of the joinery extends up to the 3m-high ceiling.

Queenstown kitchen by Emma Morrisof Eterno Design, Christchurch

This simple but elegant kitchen enjoys spectacular views of Lake Wakatipu. Careful tailoring of heights between the scullery, tall oven units and blackened wall units help define each space. Internal shelves have a walnut stain and the Neolith basalt grey mitred-edge bench top adds texture. To access the media room, an oversized, slatted black wall doubles as a door that slides into the scullery wall.

Winton kitchen by Margaret Young of Margaret Young Designs, Invercargill

Two islands feature in this kitchen, which opens through full-height glass doors to the garden. The sense of spaciousness was emphasised by floating the cabinetry and choosing flooring to match the oak on the islands. The tall units have a steel frame, providing a link to the steel used in the home’s stairway balustrade and fire surrounds.

Invercargill kitchen by Margaret Young of Margaret Young Designs, Invercargill

Described as a combination of Nigella Lawson and Mary Berry, the owner of this kitchen wanted a generous-sized space with enough capacity to feed her busy household, as well as extended family and friends. As a result, the entire eastern half of her farmhouse was demolished and the area doubled in size. The wish list included a very specific scullery layout, a large island workspace and a blue and white colour scheme with a country look. A large teppanyaki hot plate meant a commercial range hood was also required.