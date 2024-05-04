Letters to the Editor: politics, death and tax cuts

Nicola Willis. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including incredulous decision-making, borrowing money to give to the rich, and a biblical perspective on world events

One of these things not like the others

According to a number of respected economists, Nicola Willis is going to borrow $15 billion for tax cuts for the rich.

Just imagine what would happen if a Labour finance minister was about to borrow $15b to give to a different, but equally small, section of society — let's say solo mums with three or more kids, or a labourers' union.

There would be a volcanic stream of invective and outrage from some mainstream media and political commentators.

Now what do we have? Zilch. Nada. Nothing.

If we don't somehow reform the biased and destructive way we look at right-wing greed, and in my view, looting, our democracy is lost.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Something in the water

Dunedin was our home for many years but having moved just over a year ago we keep up with the ODT daily and are continually incredulous at happenings there. Has something got into the water to influence some of the unbelievable decision making by spendthrift decision makers?

I thought Otago University had financial problems. Yet they proudly announce they spent $1.3 million on a meaningless logo. A logo only needs to highlight an organisation's identity clearly. That spend beggars belief.

Then what about an expensive children's playground in the middle of George St. Give me strength. I thought it was a fool’s joke. George St used to be the best main street in the country, but what is it now? The mad hatter’s tea party seems to be in charge.

N. Idour

Kaiapoi

A bit rich

Keegan Wells’ throwaway sneers at the "Crown" and "colonial structures" (Opinion ODT 1.5.24) are a bit rich coming from someone studying within a structure that would simply not be here but for them.

Her nostalgia for "seven-lane super-highways spanning America" overlooks that they service the biggest imperial exercise in history, one that continues to corrupt the life, culture and economy of this country. But it is reassuring that she thinks we are now on the right track.

Although I do recall others have been exploring the bush for a long time and created the tracks in the first place, even the one to the airport.

Philip Temple

Dunedin

Apples and oranges

In reply to Bernard Jennings (Letters ODT 30.4.24), breaking the speed limit is entirely different from taking a child out of school to further their education by visiting another country for maybe a few days out of the school year.

Schools take pupils overseas to play sport. Why do they do this?

When one of our children was ill with glandular fever while attending secondary school he had to have three weeks of recuperation at home so that time was missed at school. Is that breaking the law? It was unfortunate as it was exam time but it was necessary for his recovery.

Whereas breaking the speed limit could cost a life or lives so therefore you cannot use that as a comparison .

Lynette Howden

Gore

Ralph Miller playing the Last Post during the dawn Anzac service at the cenotaph in Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Please, just give us all a reason for hope

"God knows there are no simple answers," according to Emeritus Professor of Theology Dr Peter Matheson (Opinion, ODT 30.4.24). An unbelievable statement from an authority and studier of the Bible. His solution to the current world conflicts and environmental issues is to ". . . preserve our most precious asset, the international order, it is imperative we continue to pursue our own independent, pro-Pacific way."

Dr Matheson seems to overlook New Zealand's proud and costly history of standing with other countries. In World War 1 we suffered 16,697 deaths and 41,317 wounded; in World War 2 11,928 deaths and 16,000 wounded. On Anzac Day we remember with gratitude and love that sacrifice.

Might Dr Matheson be brave enough in a future article to give his readers a biblical perspective on the current world conflicts and issues? A true reason for hope.

M. W. Cowan

Concord

An important question will go unanswered

Hilary Calvert raises an important question as to reappraising methods to manage non-profit regional community needs (Opinion ODT 25.4.24).

With the current government’s drive to reappraise the many other national non-profit organisations, is it not an appropriate time to investigate alternative administrative methods for regional and local government administrative systems? After all, just considering the relentless cost escalation graphs of both local governments and the continued cost increases for the long-term forecasts suggests a rethink would not be inappropriate, especially as rates from ratepayers are the council’s only source of income to operate.

Ms Calvert, having comprehensive experience in all three public administrative systems, succinctly identifies 25% of the four basic Otago Regional Council activities as being so waffly that they would not be missed if it was not done at all. The resultant 25% saving of the $110 million currently spent by the council would make a huge difference to the rate demand without making any draconian impact on the struggling ratepayers.

As she points out, the ORC does not categorise the amount of rates spent on each of the four basic activities which as she also states, is quite concerning. The tortuous grossly expensive path that planning takes, involving the tokenism that public consultation makes to decisions that have already been decided suggests a need for a complete rethink as to how the whole organisation should be managed.

Unfortunately it is extremely unlikely for the current council to ever consider Ms Calvert’s question “Do we really need a regional council?” Invoking the furore that has occurred across the nation with the government’s directive to restructure departments and the resultant job losses.

Unless the government gives such a directive for local and regional councils to also retrench, then I predict her question will never be answered and the ratepayers will have to keep paying the bill.

Stan Randle

Alexandra

