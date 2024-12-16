Campbell so near and yet so far in quest for LIV card

Ben Campbell contemplates his next move at the LIV Golf Promotions tournament in Riyadh at the weekend. PHOTO: LIV GOLF

Ben Campbell can still look back proudly on another strong year in the professional ranks.

It is just a shame it did not end quite as he had hoped.

Campbell played some excellent golf but missed out on the golden ticket at the LIV Golf Promotions tournament in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

The Queenstown golfer was not alone there — 92 players started the event, and Chinese Taipei golfer Max Lee was the last man standing.

Lee shot a two-round shootout total of 10-under-par at the Riyadh Golf Club to win by two strokes over Asian Tour player Taichi Kho and earn a fulltime LIV card.

Campbell finished 16th at 1-under.

Earlier, he had hit a sizzling run of form in the second round of qualifying, firing a flawless 7-under 64 to make it to the 36-hole final day with 19 other golfers.

He could not repeat that form in the shootout when he started with an even round that featured two birdies and two bogeys, and followed with a 1-under effort.

Campbell, who was a LIV reserve this year and made cameo appearances in a couple of tournaments, also narrowly missed securing full LIV playing rights at the season-ending Saudi International the previous week.

He was runner-up at the Hong Kong Open, which he won in 2023, and a dramatic winner of the International Series Morocco in a playoff, so the bank account is as healthy as it has ever been.

While Campbell also missed earning full exemption into all events on the Asian Tour-sanctioned International Series in 2025 — the prize for the top 10 finishers at the Promotions event — his 2024 record will still mean plenty of opportunities next year.

Lee, 30, becomes the first player from Chinese Taipei to earn fulltime status in LIV Golf, and he hopes his victory and presence in the league will inspire other golfers from his country.

"It means a lot for our players," the Asian Tour regular, who won for the first time at this year"s International Series Thailand, said.

"LIV Golf, I think it"s many players" dream. I go there and they will come."