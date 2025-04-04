Road safety advocate denies assaulting police

Mark Cummings is facing a raft of charges. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Dunedin father and road safety advocate has denied assaulting arresting officers after crashing his car.

Mark David Cummings, 49, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday by video link and pleaded not guilty to nine charges.

The charges were: indecently assaulting a police officer, two charges of assaulting police, two charges of resisting police, two charges of speaking threateningly, possessing cannabis and refusing to complete a compulsory impairment test.

Cummings had been in custody since he first appeared on March 24.

No bail application was made and Judge David Robinson remanded him in custody to re-appear in June.

In 2019, Cummings’ 15-year-old daughter Jayde Amy Cummings was killed instantly when the driver of the ute she was in travelled along Church Rd West and failed to stop at the intersection with Huntly Rd in Outram.

The incident resulted in a prolonged road safety campaign by Cummings and he was vindicated by a coroner’s report last year.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said Cummings’ charges came after a car crash in Mosgiel.

The vehicle hit the centre wire barrier on the Southern Motorway, removing about 200m of support posts.

Witnesses claimed the driver made no attempt to brake.

Police alleged Cummings refused to undergo the compulsory impairment test and a blood test was taken.

Later that evening, police went to Cummings’ address.

He was "aggressive and assaultive" towards officers and was arrested, Sgt Lee said.

Cummings did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to reappear later this week.

After the 2019 crash that claimed his daughter’s life, Cummings was vocal about the maintenance of the site which was also criticised by Coroner Marcus Elliott after his inquest into Jayde’s death.

The coroner said there were no marks at the scene to suggest the driver slowed down, indicating he was likely oblivious to the intersection.

Overgrown foliage that obscured a road sign was also a contributing factor to the crash, the coroner said.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz