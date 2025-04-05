Youth centre brings Muslims together to break fast

Organisers and community members all coming together after feasting on a Malaysian food during the MYDC iftar night. PHOTOS: RAWAN SAADI

A local Queenstown group has made it a tradition to give back to the community during the spiritual month of Ramadan, which wrapped up at the beginning of the week.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset for those who are physically able.

The fasting is a key component of worship and a reminder of gratitude for life’s blessings.

Ramadan is also a time for Muslims to reflect, renew their faith and give back to the community.

My Fund Action Youth Development Centre (MYDC), a non-profit focused on youth development, has been upholding these values by serving the community, especially during Ramadan.

The organisation is based in Auckland and Queenstown.

In Queenstown, MYDC teamed up with The Komunal Cafe, a local Malaysian restaurant, to host a series of iftar dinners throughout Ramadan.

The meals were open to both Muslims and non-Muslims, with the aim of fostering inclusivity and community spirit.

The iftars allowed people to break their fast together as the sun set.

Malaysian food was served during the MYDC iftar night.

On March 21, the group held a special iftar featuring a generous buffet of Malaysian dishes including fried noodles, beef rendang and pandan-flavoured desserts.

The event was hosted by The Komunal Cafe part-owner and MYDC trustee Habib Ali.

Mr Ali, who has been involved in these events for two years, expressed gratitude for the positive feedback they received.

"We invited our neighbours, friends and colleagues to come and experience the meal.

"The feedback was very positive. Some of them had their first experience of iftar and diverse cultural food, and it was amazing," Mr Ali said.

People began to make their way through the cafe and into the youth space right before sundown or Maghreb.

The space quickly filled up with community members from all over Queenstown, Wanaka and the Lakes district.

There were Muslims breaking fast and non-Muslims who were there to support, some of whom worked closely with other culture-focused organisations such as Miharo and Take Tuia.

Many were immigrants from all over the world, a few having moved to the region this year, and it was their first time fasting away from home.

Mr Ali said one attendee expressed how comfortable and "at home" she felt at the iftar, during a time that was treasured for bringing family together.

"So it’s a memory, typically every year they spend with their families, but now they are by themselves, so they want to have that atmosphere."

After a group prayer, those fasting broke their fast together, and everyone was invited to enjoy the meal.

With the end of Ramadan, Muslims are now celebrating Eid, a three-day holiday filled with treats, family gatherings and new clothes.

But for MYDC, the work does not stop. The youth space remains open all year for young people to volunteer and participate in events.

The organisation is focused on empowering youth by offering opportunities in entrepreneurship, academics, project management and communications.

Mr Ali said he was hopeful to continue the Ramadan iftar tradition next year as they were very successful in bringing people together.

He said the youth space continued to be a place for young people of all backgrounds to come, volunteer and gain hands-on experience.

MYDC also collaborates with My Fund Action, a global non-profit run by youth, with hubs in Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt.

Through this network, they help deliver food and medical aid to communities in need.

