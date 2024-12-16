Dry conditions prompt further fire restrictions

Summer is only a few weeks in, but conditions in many Otago areas are already so dry authorities have warned people to be very careful with fire, fire-works and burn-offs - and issued bans for some places. Photo: Supplied/Waitaki District Council

Fireworks and open-air fires have been banned in parts of Otago.

Central Otago, Naseby and upper Waitaki no longer allow fires in the open, and all fire permits have been suspended.

Fire and Emergency Otago district manager Phil Marsh said strong north-westerlies and a lack of significant rain during November had dried out these areas.

And the banned activities activities needed to be stopped to avoid preventable fires.

"Fireworks are well known to start fires, especially in areas like Otago where we have mostly grassland valleys, scrubby hillsides and exotic forests.

"Some recent fires in Central Otago and Waitaki became more serious because of high winds - for example old burn piles reigniting, and fires spreading to surrounding vegetation. The wind makes them hard to contain, and it takes longer to make sure they're really out."

More restrictions could be coming, for other Otago areas

All other areas in Otago remained in an open fire season, but coastal Waitaki, Strath Taieri, and Queenstown Lakes were expected to have fire restrictions by the end of the week.

Naseby village was exposed to a very high wildfire threat most fire seasons, and areas around Alexandra and Cromwell with lifestyle properties surrounded by vegetation could also burn quickly, he said.

Fireworks had already stated several fires in Otago this year through misuse or poor planning.

"The last thing we need is our firefighters tied up with lots of small, unnecessary fires, and then unable to respond if a significant wildfire gets started," Marsh said.

"If you're thinking about having a fire, always go to checkitsalright.nz first and follow the guidance."