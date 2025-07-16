Mystery Car Trial fundraiser a hit

The Waitane Young Farmers raised over $1500 for the Rural Support Trust with a successful scavenger hunt and raffle on Sunday. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A scavenger hunt in Gore was a smash hit at the weekend, raising more than $1500 for a support group, with organisers thrilled about the success.

The Mystery Car Trial was held at the Croydon Lodge on Sunday afternoon, with 19 cars setting out, their occupants filled with enthusiasm to compete.

Vintage cars, Holdens and Fords, all shining and ready for a cruise, rolled in ready for a good afternoon of scavenging.

Participants were given clues to various locations around Gore, little tidbits from around the region for the sharp eyes and the keen wits to then bring back to the hotel.

On their return, the raffles were snapped up and prizes and refreshments were served afterwards.

The event was organised by a subcommittee of Waitane Young Farmers.

Although the money was still being counted, the event was a cracking success for the group, organiser Holly Hender said.

"[We’re all] really happy.

"We had 19 cars turn up. Most cars had about three or four people, so it’s been a really awesome turnout," she said.

It was the fourth time the event had been held, with all proceeds going to charity.

The Rural Support Trust had been chosen chosen as the recipient this year.

Ms Hender said the committee chose the trust after seeing how it helped out the agricultural community following a tough stint for farmers.

"This is just a really good way to give back," she said.

