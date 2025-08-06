McPhail proud of GDC stint

Gore councillor Richard McPhail may be taking a step away from politics, but he will not be a stranger to the many organisations and groups he will be helping out with a bit more spare time on his hands. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Richard McPhail will be stepping away from council, departing what he calls a changed landscape for local government, with a fair few jewels.

His decision to step away from the role comes after three terms in very different councils, with very different circumstances.

Many a committee has had Mr McPhail sitting at the table, but he said in recent years it has been harder to juggle his roles and his work as a councillor.

It was in his blood to get out and help, as Mr McPhail said his late father Neil instilled him and his two brothers with a sense of community.

"We were brought up by a father and a mother that said invest in the community, do what you can do," he said.

Reflecting on his three terms, Mr McPhail said he was proud of his work in council, but admitted there were some rocky moments.

"The first term was under a different mayor, there was Tracy [Hicks] and [Steven Parry], I was a chair, I think we had some good achievements.

"This term’s obviously been a bit different. There were issues at the start getting ourselves sorted out, but we continued on," he said.

A post-Covid economic and political landscape also shifted the ground in terms of what the community expected out of councillors, and felt they could receive.

It was as though you needed a crystal ball, he said, with councillors needing to know yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Not only this, but Mr McPhail said frustrations grew out of movement from central government putting pressure on councils, who would bear the brunt of the criticism.

"A lot of decision-making in council, you’ve almost got your hands tied behind your back.

"You can’t make the most appropriate decision, because it’s been based on legislation or what the minister at the time wants. It’s frustrating for councils," he said.

That aside, Mr McPhail said he was very proud of the work done, and looked back fondly on his time in council.

"There are some projects I’ve put a question mark by, but if you look at our specific administration building, the James Cumming Wing, the library, they’re generational assets.

"We’ve got a new water treatment plant in East Gore, the Mayoral Task Force for jobs which Tracy had, I felt it was a really positive input," he said.

The events, the people he met, all these things added up to Mr McPhail, who learnt a great deal from his time at the table.

Mr McPhail said although some moments may have been turbulent, he felt now was a time to take a step back — without closing the door entirely.

"For me, this is a natural closure at this time. It’s not to say the game is over, but at this time, I’ll step back," he said.

If you want Mr McPhail, he will not be hard to find, as he is already planning the committees and volunteer work he is to return to.

