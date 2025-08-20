Primary sector and tourism driving growth

The South has had some great news recently, with Southland and Otago emerging as the top-performing regions in the country in Kiwibank’s recent report.

Much of this success can be attributed to the primary sector and tourism, which are driving the economic recovery.

This positive trend coincides with farmer confidence surging to its highest level in eight years. Federated Farmers’ Confidence Survey indicates a remarkable shift in sentiment, driven by farm profitability at its highest level ever recorded. Additionally, 23% of farmers are forecasting increased production over the next 12 months. This in turn means more economic activity in our region, spurring more opportunities and job growth.

There’s been further big news for productivity with the biggest building consent reform in decades set to eliminate system blockages and speed up the delivery of new homes and infrastructure. Making it easier and more affordable to build is an important part of this government’s economic growth plan.

In another excellent move for progress, the government’s second RMA Amendment Bill has passed into law, bringing in sweeping changes to many of the handbrakes on New Zealanders’ lives, helping to drive economic growth, and laying the groundwork for job creation.

The Resource Management Act (RMA) has been holding New Zealand back for decades. We’re making it quicker and simpler to boost housing supply, reduce red tape, and consent renewable energy for the primary sector.

Productivity and growth translates into more job and business opportunities, as well as increased funding for the public services that enhance our quality of life, including healthcare and education.

On education, the government’s proposing to replace NCEA with a new national qualification. One of the changes put forward is to create new subjects and standards to support stronger vocational pathways. Many employers in our region are involved with vocational training, and it would be great to get your perspective during the consultation period which is open until September 15.

I’ve had some great feedback about the two new seasonal work visas that were announced last week. Much of Southland’s prosperity centres around agriculture and tourism. The success of these seasonal industries is essential for our local economy and the many businesses associated with them.