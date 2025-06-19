Opinion: need for AI privacy protections

Everything I touch now has AI embedded in it. The phone, the laptop, every online retailer. And if you listen hard, at least in Dunedin, you can hear the complaints of teachers and lecturers about the AI errors they’re seeing in student assignments.

Many Otago education providers are now making money teaching AI, so no irony! And there’s to be a $50 million data centre built in Southland which will no doubt host AI processing, so some jobs at least will be created.

Recently, one of the ‘‘inventors’’ of AI, Sam Altman, said his children will never be as smart as AI, and let me say: wow, is that worrying!

The AI most of us access is built on the theft of hundreds of thousands of authors’ and artists’ work, including quite a few Dunedinites, and still produces pictures with six fingers and three hands, struggles with any skin colour darker than mine, and (if it’s a large language model) can’t add basic numbers.

Among the variations on AI there are now transcription services spreading into mental health and some social services provision; taking notes and summarising conversations between client and worker to reduce the therapist/doctor/social worker’s administration time, which is always under extreme pressure.

So, potentially a useful productivity tool to free up time to work with patients/clients. But also, potentially a bit of a privacy risk, and perhaps at risk of some error.

Good questions to ask, if you have a practitioner wanting to use one of these things include:

Where are the recordings and analysis held (on or offshore) and for how long?

What protections does the data storage have and who has access and for what?

Can you have a copy of the transcript and any analysis?

What is the practitioner’s policy if you want to correct the transcript and request a review of the analysis?

And then you’ll know. Even if the AI doesn’t.

