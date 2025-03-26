Fund fosters shared community visions

KELLY YOUNG

Heartland Services

co-ordinator

In the heart of Eastern Southland, the Hokonui Hauora Fund stands as a vital initiative dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the hapori. With a focus on empowering local groups, organisations, and residents, this fund is designed to enable people to come together to help feel connected, be more resilient and work towards a happier, healthier Hokonui.

The term "Hauora" comes from the Māori worldview of health, which encompasses not only physical wellbeing but also mental, social and spiritual health. The Hokonui locality embraces this holistic approach, recognising that health is multi-dimensional and deeply influenced by the social and cultural environment in which people live, so a fund was created to support this kaupapa.

The Hokonui Hauora Fund provides financial support for a wide range of community-based projects that engage positively with the community and build on our local strengths. The Hokonui Hauora Fund has aligned its funding criteria with the Mental Health Foundation’s Five Ways to Wellbeing, and Sir Mason Durie’s Te Whare Tapa Wha as the pathway to whānaungatanga, community connection and participation.

The Hokonui Hauora Fund sets it emphasis on community-driven solutions. The fund encourages residents to identify and address their community’s needs, be creative, and innovative in their solutions fostering a sense of ownership, belonging and empowerment. Whether you’re planning a workshop, a cultural celebration, a community fitness event, or a nature-based initiative, Hokonui Hauora want to support your vision. Applications are open via the website — www.hokonuilocality.nz — and grants are available up to $1000 per application.

The Hokonui Hauora Fund reflects the region’s dedication to the wellbeing of every individual and the collective strength of the community. It’s a reminder that, when people come together with a shared vision of better health, positive outcomes can be achieved, one project at a time.

The recently celebrated Children’s Day event was made possible thanks to a generous Hokonui Hauora grant. Our planning team is once again deeply grateful for this support, which allows us to focus on the true spirit of Children’s Day — spending quality time with our whanau, not money. Without the continuous backing of our funders, events like these simply wouldn’t be possible. Ngā mihi nui ki a koe!