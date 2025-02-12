Education key to bright future

Southland is one of the economic powerhouses of the country with strengths in primary production, energy generation and tourism, which are all high-priority sectors for this government as it looks to a year of economic growth.

We want to unlock doors for investment so places like Gore and our other main rural centres can continue to thrive into a prosperous future.

Investing in our youth is one of the most important responsibilities of any government, and I am glad to see eight Southland schools, including Māruawai College and Northern Southland College, taking part in a new trial to help raise achievement in maths.

The targeted acceleration programme aims to give year 7 and 8 students more confidence with maths.

This 12-week trial will involve small group with supervised online tuition for 30 minutes, up to four times a week for each child.

Last year, significant numbers of students across the country didn’t meet the foundational literacy and numeracy levels required to gain NCEA.

To achieve our goal of getting 80% of students to curriculum level by the time they get to high school, we need to be focused on teaching the basics brilliantly.

A world-leading education system is a key driver to economic growth. We want all children to be proficient and confident in reading, writing and maths so they grow up and live the lives they want.

This year all state schools will benefit from a clear and detailed curriculum grounded in the science of learning.

We are ensuring teachers get the professional learning, development, and resources they need to teach the new curriculum confidently. They will know what to teach, when, and how.

I wish all the hard-working teachers and students in the Gore district all the very best for 2025.