Action taken on farm conversions

Good news for Gore with the government ending the large-scale conversion of productive farmland into carbon-only forestry.

Pre-election I was National’s forestry spokesman, and in response to local and national concerns I helped shape the policy we took to the election to restrict good farming land being converted into carbon forestry, while noting the continuing importance of production forestry to our economy.

National was the only party to take this policy to the election and we have delivered on it. The first reading in Parliament attracted unanimous support from all political parties. Importantly this legislation will be backdated to the Prime Minister’s announcement at Waimumu on December 4, 2024.

Last week, I was pleased to see so many from the Gore community come to hear Associate Health Minister with responsibility for rural health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey, in town for the rural health roadshow.

This was an opportunity to hear feedback from the community and those working in rural health about what’s going well and where barriers may be. It builds on initiatives already under way to improve rural healthcare services.

The government is investing $164 million over four years to strengthen urgent and after-hours care nationwide, meaning 98% of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their home.

We are improving access to mental health support, recently announcing $3m over four years to help improve rural communities’ access to primary mental health and specialised services. The government is also doubling its investment in the Rural Wellbeing Fund over the next four years.

For GPs, the government has confirmed the largest funding boost for general practice in our country’s history — $175m this year alone — part of a $1.37 billion package focused on delivering timely care closer to home. This includes a funding increase for GP clinics to help them see more patients and ease wait times and provides support for low-income families and under-14s.

It was also great to be down the road in Invercargill last weekend for the Season 57 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final. What a fantastic celebration of our rural community and congratulations to everyone who took part and helped make it happen. Well done to Otago Southland Regional Young Farmers for a very well-run event, and to Balfour Young Farmers for winning club of the year. You did our region proud.