Accusation of high salaries taken out of context: mayor

The Gore District Council had the second-highest paid chief executive position in the country for last year, but the mayor says the numbers do not tell the full story.

The "Council Chief Executive Rich List" is a report released annually by the Taxpayers Union, naming and shaming the highest paid in the country.

For this past financial year, Gore District Council, with its trio of Stephen Parry, Lornae Straith and current chief executive Debbie Lascelles, came in second place, with $771,558 on the books.

Local government campaigns manager Sam Warren said in a statement there were better places for the money to be spent without "excessive rate hikes".

"Southlanders are known to be hard-working and careful with money. But these salaries show that discipline hasn’t made it into the council chambers."

But Gore District Mayor Ben Bell disputed this claim, stating the particular year was not an accurate representation of remuneration for the position.

The inflated figure was due to Mr Parry’s departure from the position, which included a severance payout from the council, as well as his accumulated leave — about $81,000.

Mr Bell said to give the figures outright without the contextual information and the actual salaries was "incredibly misleading", and took aim at a much-maligned council.

"I think it’s a bit mean, picking on little old Gore, when obviously we’ve had our struggles, making us the second most expensive chief executive, which isn’t true.

"I guess they’re trying to stir some stuff before the election."

A conversation around the position was fair, as there were a lot of highly paid chief executives in local government, Mr Bell said.

But it was important to bring the correct information forward, rather than muddy the debate and drive controversy.

"I think they could have made their point without putting out a whole lot of misleading information just to confuse people and wind them up."

Although Ms Lascelles’ salary would not be topping the charts as the union suggested, she was well worth her salary as a leader and executive for the council, Mr Bell said.

For such an important position, there was always going to be a bit of compensation.

"I would say if you looked at the private sector, chief executives are paid significantly more. If you want decent people in local government, you need to pay them.

"It’s the old adage. Pay peanuts, get monkeys."

