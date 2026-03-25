WW1 history to be brought to stage

Once on Chunuk Bair cast member Harrick Simons, of South Otago Theatrical Society, has sacrificed his 55cm locks to art, during a preparatory military hair-styling by Dunedin barbers Bloke. Photo: Richard Schofield

Students of history will be able to absorb themselves in a noted military achievement as the South marks Anzac Day this April.

The South Otago Theatrical Society is performing WW1-themed play Once on Chunuk Bair on dates surrounding Anzac Day, at the Clutha RSA in Balclutha.

The play, by Maurice Shadbolt, details the Battle of Chunuk Bair during the Gallipoli Campaign — a pivotal August, 1915 clash between New Zealand Anzacs and Ottoman defenders to claim the strategic peak of the same name.

Despite capturing the summit on August 8, the New Zealanders were forced to retreat after sustaining significant casualties.

Play director Ngaire Taylor said the play had particular resonance for many of the cast and crew — herself included — due to familial Anzac associations.

"This show is a passion project. Bringing it to life is something that has been on my bucket list for quite some time, not only because this story is a core part of our nation’s history, but because our family has its own closely-held connections to WW1. Between my husband and I, we have three grandfathers who served: Private Charles Spears, Lance Corporal Jim Taylor and Captain Alexander Cowie of the Otago Mounted Rifles."

Mrs Taylor said Cpt Cowie saw action at Chunuk Bair, sustaining a life-changing injury during the battle.

"It’s poignant that his grandson (Warwick Taylor, playing Colonel Connolly) and great grandson (Hamish Taylor, playing Smiler) chose to take part.

"Our 14-strong cast, and the crew behind them, are digging deep to honour the memory of the men who served in that awful campaign, and to bring you a piece of their story."

That extended to a little "method acting" for cast members, by shearing off long-standing locks into authentic period military short back-and-sides.

"They’ve committed fully to the role by getting the classic, regulation cut for soldiers in WW1. Thanks to Bloke in Dunedin for sharing their barbering talents — it sure makes them look the part."

She said the cast and crew had been working hard since February and was looking forward to inviting the wider region to view their efforts this April.

"With our season straddling Anzac Day, we are grateful to the Clutha RSA for their participation and support.

"We’re looking forward to helping a piece of history unfold before audience’s eyes."

richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz