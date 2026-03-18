Grads pay tribute to late classmate

The late Jock Davies’ family, (from left) brother Tom, mother Sarah, father Peter and brother George with Jock’s Otago Polytechnic bachelor of applied science degree, presented at a pre-graduation ceremony at the Sargood Centre on Friday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Wearing sandals, jandals or gumboots with a suit and tie or a formal dress may not seem appropriate footwear for an Otago Polytechnic graduation.

But many graduands and staff wore the "unusual fashion" accessories on Friday as a tribute to their fellow student, the late Jock Davies, who was tragically killed in a hunting accident on Stewart Island in July last year.

The Tapanui 21-year-old was in his final year of a bachelor of applied science degree and was infamous among his cohort for wearing the great outdoors footwear to his lectures.

At a special pre-graduation ceremony for Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health students at the Sargood Centre on Friday, Mr Davies’ degree was given posthumously to his family.

His father Peter said it was a "very emotional" moment which celebrated all the hard work he had done on his degree.

"He worked really hard to get where he was going. He was looking forward to his next steps.

Many attending the posthumous presentation of Jock Davies’ Otago Polytechnic bachelor of applied science degree on Friday, wore sandals, jandals and gumboots as a tribute to the much loved student. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"He was hoping to go to teachers’ college in Christchurch next year, and go into teaching physical education."

He was delighted to see so many people wearing his son’s favourite forms of footwear.

"He was normally in Birks, or he would be in Red Bands, or his RNs, unless he was out running usually.

"That was Jock though — just because they were comfortable and easy to slip on."

He said his son had survived two battles with leukaemia, and was "a tough wee bugger".

He was diagnosed with the cancer in 2013, and he relapsed in 2018 before getting a bone marrow transplant, which effectively cured him.

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"Every time, it was a sport of some sort that he concentrated on, to get back — so cricket the first time was his big thing, then rugby the second time."

So it was not surprising when his son said he wanted to become a PE teacher, he said.

The battles his son fought made him an inspiration to others around him.

"His two big bros, they look up to him. They just admired his strength. He was a tough wee bugger."

The fact he had been freed of leukaemia and had his life back on track made his death from a hunting accident difficult to come to terms with, he said.

"Every day’s hard.

The late Jock Davies, 21, who was tragically killed in a hunting accident on Stewart Island in July. Photo: supplied

"But it is nice to be able to celebrate this today, because he would have definitely got here."

Institute of Sport Exercise and Health head Brendon Timmins said losing Mr Davies created "a massive void", especially for his classmates.

"I’m very proud of how you [fellow students] pitted around each other and kept going.

"But all this pales in comparison with what you — Jock’s family — have been through since the accident.

"Know that we thought the world of Jock, and he’s an absolute credit to you all."

Two other degrees were awarded posthumously yesterday — a bachelor of engineering technology to Michael Sherry, and a New Zealand Certificate in Mechanical Engineering (level 3) to Kees Payne.

john.lewis@alliedmedia.co.nz