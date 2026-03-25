Play does not stop at the fence line

When we think about play, it’s easy to picture playgrounds, sports fields or school courts. But play doesn’t begin and end at a fence line or facility gate. It lives on streets, in backyards, at local reserves and wherever tamariki and rangatahi feel welcome, safe and inspired to move.

That’s the heart of the Neighbourhood Play System, a Sport NZ approach that recognises play as something shaped by an entire community, not just a single space or organisation.

It’s a reminder that play thrives when families, neighbours, councils, schools and community groups all play their part.

It’s been a real pleasure to work alongside the East Gore community over the past few years to support their aspirations for breathing new life into local playgrounds and play spaces.

With support from the Gore District Council, the community is creating places where tamariki can laugh, move, explore and have fun.

Across Southland, we continue to see strong advocacy from communities who want neighbourhoods where children feel confident to walk, bike, kick a ball or simply explore.

Communities aren’t asking for extravagant solutions. Often, they’re calling for safe connections, traffic-calming, shared spaces and permission to use streets and reserves differently.

This work is about more than infrastructure, it’s about mindset.

When we see play as essential rather than optional, we start making decisions that prioritise it. That might mean rethinking how we design streets, how public spaces are shared, or how we support whānau to reclaim play close to home.

The Neighbourhood Play System gives us a framework to do this well, but the real momentum comes from communities themselves. When locals speak up, collaborate and champion play, meaningful change follows.

Play belongs everywhere. By continuing to advocate together, we can create neighbourhoods where play isn’t just encouraged, it’s built into everyday life.