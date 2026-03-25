Service held for drowned Gore man

A service was held at the Gore Town and Country Club yesterday for 42-year-old Gore man Regan Soper, who drowned in Lake Manapouri this month.

Mr Soper, a father of two, fell overboard into the lake about 6pm on Saturday, March 14.

Police Sergeant Alun Griffiths said Mr Soper had been on an overnight fishing trip with two other family members and the boat was travelling towards shore when he fell into the water.

The boat was about one kilometre offshore at the time and it was understood Mr Soper was not wearing a lifejacket.

An extensive search effort involving the community, search and rescue, the police national dive squad, helicopters and the Royal Navy Divers ensued. Other vessels, including water taxis and people in private kayaks, had also assisted.

Mr Soper’s body was found on Thursday.

The family was coping "as expected", Sgt Griffiths said.

"It’s a tragedy."

The incident served as a reminder for people to wear lifejackets, he said.

"If you are wearing a lifejacket you increase your chances of survival ten-fold ... lifejackets save lives."

Sgt Griffiths said police were still working through the details of how the tragedy unfolded.